Sioux Falls, SD

Price checks register Sioux Falls diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Sioux Falls Bulletin
Sioux Falls Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bGL0TBx00

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Sioux Falls they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sioux Falls area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 4209 W 12Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 5201 N Granite Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

The average price across the greater Sioux Falls area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66

4209 W 12Th St, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$2.97
$3.57
$2.97

BP

2601 W 12Th St, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$2.99

Kum & Go

1400 N Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.64
$3.07

Casey's

1901 E 10Th St, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.50
$3.07

Kum & Go

412 N Sycamore Ave, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.64
$3.07

BP

6729 W 41St St, Sioux Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.54
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

