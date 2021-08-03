Price checks register Sioux Falls diesel price, cheapest station

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Sioux Falls they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sioux Falls area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 4209 W 12Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 5201 N Granite Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

The average price across the greater Sioux Falls area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 4209 W 12Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 2.97 $ 3.57 $ 2.97

BP 2601 W 12Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Kum & Go 1400 N Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.07

Casey's 1901 E 10Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 3.07

Kum & Go 412 N Sycamore Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.07

BP 6729 W 41St St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.