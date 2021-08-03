An important update on COVID-19 safety policies

I am reaching out to you with an important update on SUNY Cortland’s COVID-19 safety policies. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance based on rising COVID-19 infection rates led by the highly contagious Delta variant. Although COVID-19 vaccinations remain the most effective way to protect yourself and your community against the virus, SUNY Cortland — like colleges and universities throughout the country — must remain vigilant to combat the spread of the variant, even among the vaccinated.