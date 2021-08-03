Survey of Schenectady diesel prices reveals $0.77 savings at cheapest station

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.77 depending on where in Schenectady they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Schenectady area on Tuesday, found that Runway Express at 1309 Altamont Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 2901 Amsterdam Rd , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.81

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Runway Express 1309 Altamont Ave, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.24 $ 3.34 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Valero 3060 Broadway, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Cumberland Farms 1269 High Bridge Rd, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.50 $ 3.82 $ 3.04

Sunoco 127 Erie Blvd, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.07 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.07

Alltown Fresh 1410 Erie Blvd, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.09

CITGO 184 Sacandaga Rd , Scotia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.