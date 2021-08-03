Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady, NY

Survey of Schenectady diesel prices reveals $0.77 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bGL0QXm00

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.77 depending on where in Schenectady they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Schenectady area on Tuesday, found that Runway Express at 1309 Altamont Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 2901 Amsterdam Rd , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.81

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Runway Express

1309 Altamont Ave, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.24
$3.34
$3.04
card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09

Valero

3060 Broadway, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.24
$--
$3.04
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Cumberland Farms

1269 High Bridge Rd, Rotterdam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.50
$3.82
$3.04

Sunoco

127 Erie Blvd, Schenectady
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$3.07
card
card$3.04
$3.10
$3.40
$3.07

Alltown Fresh

1410 Erie Blvd, Schenectady
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.37
$3.09

CITGO

184 Sacandaga Rd , Scotia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady, NY
117
Followers
131
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Schenectady Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Traffic
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Runway Express#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

Can Electric Cars Replace the Gas Guzzlers

The arrival of electric cars made it look like to escape the dependence on fossil fuels. People switched to electric cars to save their money and to go green. Electric cars are an environmentally and friendly source of transportation. However, the higher cost and poor battery performance have stopped people to switch to electric cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy