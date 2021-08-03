Survey of Schenectady diesel prices reveals $0.77 savings at cheapest station
(SCHENECTADY, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.77 depending on where in Schenectady they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Schenectady area on Tuesday, found that Runway Express at 1309 Altamont Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 2901 Amsterdam Rd , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.81
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.24
$3.34
$3.04
|card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$3.24
$--
$3.04
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.50
$3.82
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$3.07
|card
card$3.04
$3.10
$3.40
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.37
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0