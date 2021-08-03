Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottie, LA

Survey of Lottie diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.10

Posted by 
Lottie Post
Lottie Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bGL0LNN00

(LOTTIE, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Lottie, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lottie area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at LA Express at 8185 Airline Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Chevron at 8621 Airline Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

LA Express

8185 Airline Hwy, Livonia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.89

Chevron

8621 Airline Hwy, Livonia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lottie Post

Lottie Post

Lottie, LA
22
Followers
182
Post
484
Views
ABOUT

With Lottie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Lottie, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#La Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.
Amazonelectrek.co

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy