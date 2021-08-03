Survey of Lottie diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(LOTTIE, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Lottie, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lottie area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at LA Express at 8185 Airline Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Chevron at 8621 Airline Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

LA Express 8185 Airline Hwy, Livonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 8621 Airline Hwy, Livonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.