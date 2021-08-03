Cancel
Mission, TX

Survey of Mission diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.22

Mission Times
Mission Times
 3 days ago
(MISSION, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Mission area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mission area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2208 Dove Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Exxon at 1600 S 23Rd St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2208 Dove Ave, McAllen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$--
$2.77

Murphy USA

4500 N Conway Ave, Palmhurst
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.81

7-Eleven

2107 W Ih-2, Mission
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.82

7-Eleven

2005 E Palma Vista Dr, Mission
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.82

Valero

1001 Us-83 Bus, McAllen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.04
$3.34
$2.82

Stripes

720 S 10Th St, McAllen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.07
$3.37
$2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

