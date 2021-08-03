Survey of Mission diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.22

(MISSION, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Mission area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mission area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2208 Dove Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Exxon at 1600 S 23Rd St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2208 Dove Ave, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.77

Murphy USA 4500 N Conway Ave, Palmhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81

7-Eleven 2107 W Ih-2, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

7-Eleven 2005 E Palma Vista Dr, Mission

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Valero 1001 Us-83 Bus, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.82

Stripes 720 S 10Th St, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.