Survey of Mission diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.22
(MISSION, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Mission area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Mission area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2208 Dove Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Exxon at 1600 S 23Rd St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.04
$3.34
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.07
$3.37
$2.82
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
