Survey of Topeka diesel prices reveals $0.70 savings at cheapest station

(TOPEKA, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.70 depending on where in Topeka they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Topeka area went to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.57, at BP at 600 Se Quincy St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Larry's Shortstop 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

BP 2518 Ne Seward Ave, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Dillons 801 Nw 25Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2901 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Woody's Gas Express 101 Ne Us-24, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 2.87 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.92 $ 2.92 $ -- $ 2.99

Dillons 2815 Sw 29Th St , Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.