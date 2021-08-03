Survey of Topeka diesel prices reveals $0.70 savings at cheapest station
(TOPEKA, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.70 depending on where in Topeka they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Topeka area went to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.57, at BP at 600 Se Quincy St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.12
$3.32
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$2.87
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.92
$2.92
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.16
$3.36
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
