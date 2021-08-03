Cancel
Topeka, KS

Survey of Topeka diesel prices reveals $0.70 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Topeka Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bGL09ru00

(TOPEKA, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.70 depending on where in Topeka they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Topeka area went to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.57, at BP at 600 Se Quincy St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Larry's Shortstop

3834 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.87

BP

2518 Ne Seward Ave, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Dillons

801 Nw 25Th St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.12
$3.32
$2.99

Phillips 66

2901 Sw Topeka Blvd, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$2.99

Woody's Gas Express

101 Ne Us-24, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$2.87
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.92
$2.92
$--
$2.99

Dillons

2815 Sw 29Th St , Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.16
$3.36
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Topeka Voice

Topeka, KS
52
Followers
136
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

