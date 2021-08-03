Diesel price update: Saint Davids Church's cheapest station
(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Saint Davids Church, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Davids Church area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 345 W Reservoir Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
