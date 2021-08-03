Cancel
Saint Davids Church, VA

Diesel price update: Saint Davids Church's cheapest station

St Davids Church Journal
 3 days ago
(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Saint Davids Church, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Davids Church area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 345 W Reservoir Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

345 W Reservoir Rd, Woodstock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Liberty

340 W Reservoir Rd , Woodstock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Sheetz

111 W Reservoir Rd, Woodstock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With St Davids Church Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

