Diesel price update: Saint Davids Church's cheapest station

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Saint Davids Church, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Davids Church area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 345 W Reservoir Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 345 W Reservoir Rd, Woodstock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Liberty 340 W Reservoir Rd , Woodstock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Sheetz 111 W Reservoir Rd, Woodstock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.