Local price review shows Macon diesel price, cheapest station

(MACON, GA) You could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on diesel in Macon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Macon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Mobil at 2900 Riverside Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Texaco at 4476 Ocmulgee E Blvd.

The average price across the greater Macon area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 2900 Riverside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy Express 1402 Gray Hwy, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 2.99

Marathon 2840 Riverside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1592 Forest Hill Rd, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Circle K 3889 Vineville Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Circle K 4001 Northside Dr, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.