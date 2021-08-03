Local price review shows Macon diesel price, cheapest station
(MACON, GA) You could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on diesel in Macon, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Macon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Mobil at 2900 Riverside Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Texaco at 4476 Ocmulgee E Blvd.
The average price across the greater Macon area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.94
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.03
$3.23
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.36
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$3.01
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.54
$3.01
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
