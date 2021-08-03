Cancel
Jackson, MS

Local price review shows Jackson diesel price, cheapest station

Jackson Updates
Jackson Updates
 3 days ago
(JACKSON, MS) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.67, at Murphy USA at 151 Market Place Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Flying J at 685 Us-80 E .

The average price across the greater Jackson area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

151 Market Place Dr, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.80
$3.05
$2.67

Fill Up

760 Us-49 S, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.69

Sam's Club

90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$2.70

RaceWay

715 Us-49 S, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.74

Kroger

1167 Us-49 S, Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.74

Marathon

916 Us-49 S , Richland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Jackson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

