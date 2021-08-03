Local price review shows Jackson diesel price, cheapest station

(JACKSON, MS) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.67, at Murphy USA at 151 Market Place Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Flying J at 685 Us-80 E .

The average price across the greater Jackson area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 151 Market Place Dr, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ 3.05 $ 2.67

Fill Up 760 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Sam's Club 90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.70

RaceWay 715 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

Kroger 1167 Us-49 S, Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.74

Marathon 916 Us-49 S , Richland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.