Local price review shows Jackson diesel price, cheapest station
(JACKSON, MS) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.67, at Murphy USA at 151 Market Place Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Flying J at 685 Us-80 E .
The average price across the greater Jackson area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.80
$3.05
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$2.70
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
