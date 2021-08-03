York diesel price check shows where to save $0.23 per gallon

(YORK, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater York area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the York area on Tuesday, found that York Fuel Stop at 1129 W Market Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rutter's at 2125 N Susquehanna Tr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.72

The average price across the greater York area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

York Fuel Stop 1129 W Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.49

God Bless America 11 N Main St, York New Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.70 $ 3.52

Shell 4345 N George St Ext, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Weis Markets 2065 Springwood Rd, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.89 $ 3.52

Rutter's 910 S Richland Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.55

Sunoco 1300 Mt Rose Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ -- $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.