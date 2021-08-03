York diesel price check shows where to save $0.23 per gallon
(YORK, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater York area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the York area on Tuesday, found that York Fuel Stop at 1129 W Market Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rutter's at 2125 N Susquehanna Tr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.72
The average price across the greater York area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.55
$3.75
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$3.49
|card
card$3.20
$3.45
$3.70
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.39
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.42
$3.89
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.75
$--
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
