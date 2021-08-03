Local price review shows diesel prices around New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in New Haven, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New Haven area went to First Fuel at 810 1St Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Sunoco at 435 Derby Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

First Fuel 810 1St Ave, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.08 $ 3.17 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.13 $ 3.22 $ 3.04

Forbes Premium 401 Forbes Ave, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.06 $ 3.13 $ 2.99

Forbes Premium Fuel 81 Frontage Rd, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.06 $ 3.13 $ 2.99

Forbes Premium 863 N High St, East Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.06 $ 3.13 $ 2.99

First Fuel 133 Middletown Ave, North Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.08 $ 3.17 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.13 $ 3.22 $ 3.04

Sunoco 435 Derby Ave, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.