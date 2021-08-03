Local price review shows diesel prices around New Haven
(NEW HAVEN, CT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in New Haven, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the New Haven area went to First Fuel at 810 1St Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Sunoco at 435 Derby Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.08
$3.17
$2.99
|card
card$3.04
$3.13
$3.22
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.06
$3.13
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.06
$3.13
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.06
$3.13
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.08
$3.17
$2.99
|card
card$3.04
$3.13
$3.22
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0