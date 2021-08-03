Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Price checks register Fort Collins diesel price, cheapest station

Fort Collins Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bGKzqEP00

(FORT COLLINS, CO) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Fort Collins, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Collins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sinclair at 2024 Bighorn Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.63, listed at 7-Eleven at 4543 Boardwalk Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

2024 Bighorn Rd, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$2.99

Circle K

2501 S Shields St, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.89
$--
$3.19

Conoco

1113 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.79
$4.05
$3.19

King Soopers

1814 N College Ave, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.29

King Soopers

2602 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.29

Safeway

1502 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.61
$3.87
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

