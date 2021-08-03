Price checks register Fort Collins diesel price, cheapest station

(FORT COLLINS, CO) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Fort Collins, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Collins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sinclair at 2024 Bighorn Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.63, listed at 7-Eleven at 4543 Boardwalk Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 2024 Bighorn Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 2.99

Circle K 2501 S Shields St, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.19

Conoco 1113 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 4.05 $ 3.19

King Soopers 1814 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

King Soopers 2602 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Safeway 1502 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.61 $ 3.87 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.