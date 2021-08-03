Price checks register Fort Collins diesel price, cheapest station
(FORT COLLINS, CO) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Fort Collins, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Collins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sinclair at 2024 Bighorn Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.63, listed at 7-Eleven at 4543 Boardwalk Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.89
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.79
$4.05
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.85
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.61
$3.87
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
