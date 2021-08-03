Wiederkehr Village diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.39 savings at cheapest station

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Savings of as much as $0.39 per gallon on diesel were available in the Wiederkehr Village area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wiederkehr Village area went to Anderson's at 1308 S Ar-23, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 2229 N 3Rd St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Wiederkehr Village area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Anderson's 1308 S Ar-23, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 2229 N 3Rd St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.