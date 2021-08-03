Wiederkehr Village diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.39 savings at cheapest station
(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Savings of as much as $0.39 per gallon on diesel were available in the Wiederkehr Village area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Wiederkehr Village area went to Anderson's at 1308 S Ar-23, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 2229 N 3Rd St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Wiederkehr Village area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.38
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.48
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
