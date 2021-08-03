Diesel survey: Worcester's cheapest station

(WORCESTER, MA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Worcester area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Worcester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Thomas Energy Center at 1128 Pleasant St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Mobil at 350 Greenwood St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Thomas Energy Center 1128 Pleasant St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 2.93 $ 3.03 $ 2.93 card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.99

Thomas Energy 112 Pleasant St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Speedway 312 Belmont St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.14 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Mobil 635 Chandler St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Xpress Stop 321 Southbridge St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Shell 310 Washington St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.