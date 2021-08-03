Diesel survey: Worcester's cheapest station
(WORCESTER, MA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Worcester area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Worcester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Thomas Energy Center at 1128 Pleasant St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Mobil at 350 Greenwood St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$2.93
$3.03
$2.93
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.09
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.14
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.25
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.23
$3.53
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
