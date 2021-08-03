Cancel
Pacific House, CA

Diesel survey: Pacific House's cheapest station

Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 3 days ago
(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Pacific House, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacific House area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.45, at Shell at 6529 Pony Express Tr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Mobil at 5450 Pony Express Tr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.52, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

6529 Pony Express Tr, Pollock Pines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.65
$4.75
$4.45

Mobil

5450 Pony Express Tr, Camino
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.59
$4.75
$4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

