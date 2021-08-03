Diesel survey: Pacific House's cheapest station

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Pacific House, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacific House area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.45, at Shell at 6529 Pony Express Tr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Mobil at 5450 Pony Express Tr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.52, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 6529 Pony Express Tr, Pollock Pines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.45

Mobil 5450 Pony Express Tr, Camino

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.59 $ 4.75 $ 4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.