Diesel survey: Pacific House's cheapest station
(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Pacific House, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacific House area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.45, at Shell at 6529 Pony Express Tr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Mobil at 5450 Pony Express Tr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.52, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.65
$4.75
$4.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.59
$4.75
$4.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
