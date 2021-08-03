Diesel: Middle Brook's cheapest, according to survey
(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Middle Brook area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Middle Brook area went to ZX at Mo-21 N , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at 21 Express at 8776 N Mo-21, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.49
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
