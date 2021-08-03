Diesel: Middle Brook's cheapest, according to survey

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Middle Brook area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Middle Brook area went to ZX at Mo-21 N , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at 21 Express at 8776 N Mo-21, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ZX Mo-21 N , Pilot Knob

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Clark 222 Pine St, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

21 Express 8776 N Mo-21, Ironton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Casey's 223 E Madison St, Ironton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.