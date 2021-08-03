Cancel
Middle Brook, MO

Diesel: Middle Brook's cheapest, according to survey

Posted by 
Middle Brook Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bGKzLJE00

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Middle Brook area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Middle Brook area went to ZX at Mo-21 N , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at 21 Express at 8776 N Mo-21, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ZX

Mo-21 N , Pilot Knob
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.89

Clark

222 Pine St, Arcadia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89

21 Express

8776 N Mo-21, Ironton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99

Casey's

223 E Madison St, Ironton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.49
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Middle Brook Daily

Middle Brook, MO
ABOUT

With Middle Brook Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

