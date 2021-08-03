Dodd City diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.04

(DODD CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Dodd City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dodd City area on Tuesday, found that Shamrock at 301 E Sam Rayburn Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2226 N Center St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.87, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shamrock 301 E Sam Rayburn Dr, Bonham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Exxon 2226 N Center St, Bonham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.