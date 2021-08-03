Dodd City diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.04
(DODD CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Dodd City, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Dodd City area on Tuesday, found that Shamrock at 301 E Sam Rayburn Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2226 N Center St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.87, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$2.95
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
