Dodd City, TX

Dodd City diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.04

Posted by 
Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 3 days ago
(DODD CITY, TX) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Dodd City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dodd City area on Tuesday, found that Shamrock at 301 E Sam Rayburn Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2226 N Center St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.87, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shamrock

301 E Sam Rayburn Dr, Bonham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.85

Exxon

2226 N Center St, Bonham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$2.95
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

