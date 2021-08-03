Thirsty truck? Here's Green Bay's cheapest diesel
(GREEN BAY, WI) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in Green Bay, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Green Bay area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 1233 Velp Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2278 Bay Settlement Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69
The average price across the greater Green Bay area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$3.72
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.43
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
