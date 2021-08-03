Thirsty truck? Here's Green Bay's cheapest diesel

(GREEN BAY, WI) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in Green Bay, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Green Bay area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 1233 Velp Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2278 Bay Settlement Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

The average price across the greater Green Bay area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO 1233 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Shell 2401 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.04

Kwik Trip 3525 Humboldt Rd, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.72 $ 3.05

BP 1501 Main Ave, DePere

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.05

Woodman's 2400 Dousman St, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.07

Krist 2531 Babcock Rd, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.