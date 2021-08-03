Cancel
Culbertson, MT

Survey of Culbertson diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Posted by 
Culbertson Times
Culbertson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bGKyurw00

(CULBERTSON, MT) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Culbertson, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Culbertson area went to Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Culbertson area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Oelkers Servicenter

4 6Th St, Culbertson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.52
$3.76
$3.19

Sinclair

3 6Th St W, Culbertson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.29
$3.52
$3.19

Val Am

110 6Th St W, Culbertson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19

Miller Oil

2006 Us-2, Culbertson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Culbertson Times

Culbertson Times

Culbertson, MT
ABOUT

With Culbertson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

