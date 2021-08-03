Survey of Culbertson diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(CULBERTSON, MT) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Culbertson, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Culbertson area went to Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Culbertson area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Oelkers Servicenter 4 6Th St, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.52 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

Sinclair 3 6Th St W, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.29 $ 3.52 $ 3.19

Val Am 110 6Th St W, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Miller Oil 2006 Us-2, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.