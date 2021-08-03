Survey of Culbertson diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(CULBERTSON, MT) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Culbertson, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Culbertson area went to Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Culbertson area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.52
$3.76
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.29
$3.52
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
