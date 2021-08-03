Cancel
Fruitland, IA

Survey of Fruitland diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Fruitland Digest
 3 days ago
(FRUITLAND, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Fruitland area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fruitland area on Tuesday, found that BP at 4701 Grandview Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 4701 Grandview Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

4701 Grandview Ave, Muscatine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fruitland, IA
With Fruitland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

