Survey of New Market diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(NEW MARKET, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in New Market, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New Market area went to Bal-Hinch Country Store at 4010 In 47 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at CountryMark at 1644 S Washington St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater New Market area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Bal-Hinch Country Store 4010 In 47 S, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Murphy USA 1831 Us-231 S, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ 3.76 $ 3.33

Speedway 1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.33

Casey's 712 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.35

CountryMark 1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.