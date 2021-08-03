Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Market, IN

Survey of New Market diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.10

Posted by 
New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bGKykHu00

(NEW MARKET, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in New Market, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New Market area went to Bal-Hinch Country Store at 4010 In 47 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at CountryMark at 1644 S Washington St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater New Market area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Bal-Hinch Country Store

4010 In 47 S, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.29

Murphy USA

1831 Us-231 S, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.51
$3.76
$3.33

Speedway

1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.84
$3.33

Casey's

712 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.54
$3.74
$3.35

CountryMark

1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

New Market Bulletin

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
27
Followers
192
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
New Market, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bal Hinch Country Store#Countrymark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Bicycleselectrek.co

Ride the Gotrax G4 electric scooter around town at $540, more in New Green Deals

If you’re still riding a self-powered bike or scooter, it’s time to upgrade. The Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter uses its built-in battery and 350W motor to propel you up to 20 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge, which is plenty of range to let you travel around town or the neighborhood before plugging back in. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Amazonelectrek.co

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy