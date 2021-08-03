Survey of New Market diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(NEW MARKET, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in New Market, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the New Market area went to Bal-Hinch Country Store at 4010 In 47 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at CountryMark at 1644 S Washington St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater New Market area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.51
$3.76
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.84
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.54
$3.74
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
