Diesel price check: This is Dennis's cheapest station

(DENNIS, MS) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Dennis, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dennis area on Tuesday, found that Tish's One Stop at 1307 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Tish's One Stop at 1307 Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.97

The average price across the greater Dennis area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Tish's One Stop 1307 Main St, Tishomingo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.