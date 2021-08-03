Cancel
Dennis, MS

Diesel price check: This is Dennis's cheapest station

Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 3 days ago
(DENNIS, MS) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Dennis, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dennis area on Tuesday, found that Tish's One Stop at 1307 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Tish's One Stop at 1307 Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.97

The average price across the greater Dennis area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Tish's One Stop

1307 Main St, Tishomingo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.97
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dennis, MS
With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

