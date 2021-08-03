Leopold diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(LEOPOLD, MO) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Leopold area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Leopold area on Tuesday, found that Clark at 315 Presnell had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 402 W Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Clark 315 Presnell , Marble Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sinclair 402 W Main St, Marble Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.