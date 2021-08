BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction. On Sunday, the state health department reported over 800 new cases, as the positivity rate surpassed 4 percent and hospitalizations rise. “I’m definitely way more anxious about going out,” said Willow Hagen, who lives in Baltimore City “I think people got comfortable and too relaxed, so they stopped wearing their masks,” said Sherry Cannady, who lives in Baltimore City. Health officials say the new cases are fueled by the more contagious delta variant, targeting the unvaccinated. Dr. David Dowdy, associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health,...