Give Ed Orgeron this much: When it comes to reading a room, he’s still an ace. Addressing a full crowd during his annual Baton Rouge Rotary Club appearance Wednesday above the south end zone at Tiger Stadium, the coach gave ‘em what they wanted. He ran up and down the roster (“18 of 22 starters returning,” he noted); assessed his revamped coaching staff, with six new assistants (“The No. 1 factor in all our new hires was how they can communicate with our players”) and about the potential for full crowds in Tiger Stadium again — even with an increase in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana (“I’m excited about running through those goal posts and seeing all y’all in there”).