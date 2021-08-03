Cancel
Hartfield, VA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Hartfield's cheapest

Hartfield Dispatch
 3 days ago
(HARTFIELD, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Hartfield area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hartfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Exxon at 5816 General Puller Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.0, listed at BP at 2009 Buckley Hall Rd.

The average price across the greater Hartfield area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

5816 General Puller Hwy, Locust Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.33
$3.73
$2.96

Exxon

16624 General Puller Hwy, Deltaville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.33
$3.73
$2.96

BP

2009 Buckley Hall Rd, Cobbs Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.23
$3.55
$3.00

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hartfield, VA
With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

