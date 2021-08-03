Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Hartfield's cheapest
(HARTFIELD, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Hartfield area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hartfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Exxon at 5816 General Puller Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.0, listed at BP at 2009 Buckley Hall Rd.
The average price across the greater Hartfield area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.33
$3.73
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.33
$3.73
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.23
$3.55
$3.00
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0