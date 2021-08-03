Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Hartfield's cheapest

(HARTFIELD, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Hartfield area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hartfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Exxon at 5816 General Puller Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.0, listed at BP at 2009 Buckley Hall Rd.

The average price across the greater Hartfield area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 5816 General Puller Hwy, Locust Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 2.96

Exxon 16624 General Puller Hwy, Deltaville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 2.96

BP 2009 Buckley Hall Rd, Cobbs Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.23 $ 3.55 $ 3.00

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.