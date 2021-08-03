Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Murdo's cheapest

(MURDO, SD) Savings of as much as $0.37 per gallon on diesel were available in the Murdo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Murdo area went to Pioneer Country Mart at 602 E 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.42, at Sinclair at 605 E 5Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Pioneer Country Mart 602 E 5Th St, Murdo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.05 $ 3.05

Pilot 601 E 5Th St, Murdo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.63 $ --

Sinclair 605 E 5Th St, Murdo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.