Murdo, SD

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Murdo's cheapest

Murdo Updates
 3 days ago
(MURDO, SD) Savings of as much as $0.37 per gallon on diesel were available in the Murdo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Murdo area went to Pioneer Country Mart at 602 E 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.42, at Sinclair at 605 E 5Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Pioneer Country Mart

602 E 5Th St, Murdo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.05
$3.05

Pilot

601 E 5Th St, Murdo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.63
$--

Sinclair

605 E 5Th St, Murdo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Murdo Updates

Murdo, SD

Murdo, SD
With Murdo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

