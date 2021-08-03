Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Murdo's cheapest
(MURDO, SD) Savings of as much as $0.37 per gallon on diesel were available in the Murdo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Murdo area went to Pioneer Country Mart at 602 E 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.42, at Sinclair at 605 E 5Th St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.05
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.42
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
