(BAKER, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Baker they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Baker area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 72083 Baker Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 72083 Baker Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 72083 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ -- $ 4.99

Valero 72363 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.99

Shell 71808 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.