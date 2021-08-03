Survey of Atlantic diesel prices reveals $0.16 savings at cheapest station
(ATLANTIC, VA) Savings of as much as $0.16 per gallon on diesel were available in the Atlantic area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Atlantic area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 10381 Lankford Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Royal Farms at 33620 Chincoteague Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.30, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
