Survey of Ellsworth diesel prices reveals $0.35 savings at cheapest station
(ELLSWORTH, IA) You could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on diesel in Ellsworth, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ellsworth area went to Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Love's Travel Stop at 1400 Industrial Park Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Ellsworth area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.34
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
