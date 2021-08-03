Survey of Ellsworth diesel prices reveals $0.35 savings at cheapest station

(ELLSWORTH, IA) You could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on diesel in Ellsworth, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ellsworth area went to Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Love's Travel Stop at 1400 Industrial Park Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ellsworth area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kum & Go 1111 Ia-175, Ellsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Love's Travel Stop 1400 Industrial Park Rd, Ellsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.