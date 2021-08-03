Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kadoka, SD

Kadoka diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.08

Posted by 
Kadoka Today
Kadoka Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bGKy81f00

(KADOKA, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.08 if you’re buying diesel in Kadoka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kadoka area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 511 Sd-73had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 24475 South Creek Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

The average price across the greater Kadoka area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

511 Sd-73, Kadoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.17
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.24

Conoco

24475 South Creek Rd, Kadoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Kadoka Today

Kadoka Today

Kadoka, SD
2
Followers
129
Post
170
Views
ABOUT

With Kadoka Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kadoka, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Sd 73had
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Walnut Creek area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2400 Monument Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx diesel price check reveals $1.12 savings at cheapest station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Bronx area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.29, listed at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel price check reveals $0.93 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.93 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy