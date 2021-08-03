Kadoka diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.08
(KADOKA, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.08 if you’re buying diesel in Kadoka, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Kadoka area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 511 Sd-73had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 24475 South Creek Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25
The average price across the greater Kadoka area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.17
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
