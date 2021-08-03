Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arco, ID

Survey of Arco diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Arco News Beat
Arco News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiPeL_0bGKy78w00

(ARCO, ID) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Arco, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Arco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Mobil at 217 N Front St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Mobil at 217 N Front St.

The average price across the greater Arco area was $3.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil

217 N Front St, Arco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.99

Conoco

2437 Us-20, Arco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Arco News Beat

Arco News Beat

Arco, ID
4
Followers
125
Post
434
Views
ABOUT

With Arco News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Traffic
Local
Idaho Business
City
Arco, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mobil#N Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...

Comments / 0

Community Policy