Survey of Arco diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station
(ARCO, ID) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Arco, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Arco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Mobil at 217 N Front St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Mobil at 217 N Front St.
The average price across the greater Arco area was $3.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
