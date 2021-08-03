Survey of Arco diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(ARCO, ID) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Arco, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Arco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Mobil at 217 N Front St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Mobil at 217 N Front St.

The average price across the greater Arco area was $3.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 217 N Front St, Arco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.99

Conoco 2437 Us-20, Arco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.