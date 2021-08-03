Local price review shows Pomerene diesel price, cheapest station
(POMERENE, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Pomerene area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pomerene area on Tuesday, found that Benson Fuel at 103 W 4Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 643 S Az-90, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Pomerene area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.22
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.38
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.44
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
