Local price review shows Pomerene diesel price, cheapest station

(POMERENE, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Pomerene area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pomerene area on Tuesday, found that Benson Fuel at 103 W 4Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 643 S Az-90, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Pomerene area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Benson Fuel 103 W 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.22 $ 3.09

Speedway 104 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Chevron 680 N Ocotillo Rd, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Love's Country Store 640 State Road 90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.42

Love's Travel Stop 643 S Az-90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.