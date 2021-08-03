Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomerene, AZ

Local price review shows Pomerene diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iE85_0bGKy5NU00

(POMERENE, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Pomerene area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pomerene area on Tuesday, found that Benson Fuel at 103 W 4Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 643 S Az-90, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Pomerene area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Benson Fuel

103 W 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$3.22
$3.09

Speedway

104 E 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15

Chevron

680 N Ocotillo Rd, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.25

Love's Country Store

640 State Road 90, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.38
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.42

Love's Travel Stop

643 S Az-90, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.44
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene, AZ
10
Followers
192
Post
728
Views
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomerene, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Benson Fuel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on diesel in Newark, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Newark area went to 7-Eleven at 4995 Mowry Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.63, at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, the survey found:
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.71 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Astro at 4027 Se Cesar Chavez Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Local price review shows Los Altos diesel price, cheapest station

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Los Altos area went to ARCO at 840 San Antonio Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Valero at 498 N Mathilda Ave, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy