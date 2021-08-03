Survey of West Yellowstone diesel prices reveals $0.21 savings at cheapest station

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in West Yellowstone, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater West Yellowstone area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.74, at Sinclair at 300 Madison St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.95, listed at Chevron at 3 Canyon St.

The average price across the greater West Yellowstone area was $3.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 300 Madison St, West Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 4.14 $ 3.74

Cenex 136 Canyon St, West Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.74

Exxon 215 N Canyon St, West Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.74

Mobil 11 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Chevron 3 Canyon St, West Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.15 $ 3.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.