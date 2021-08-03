Survey of West Yellowstone diesel prices reveals $0.21 savings at cheapest station
(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in West Yellowstone, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater West Yellowstone area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.74, at Sinclair at 300 Madison St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.95, listed at Chevron at 3 Canyon St.
The average price across the greater West Yellowstone area was $3.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.69
$4.14
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.15
$3.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0