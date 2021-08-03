Cancel
West Yellowstone, MT

Survey of West Yellowstone diesel prices reveals $0.21 savings at cheapest station

West Yellowstone Digest
 3 days ago
(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in West Yellowstone, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater West Yellowstone area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.74, at Sinclair at 300 Madison St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.95, listed at Chevron at 3 Canyon St.

The average price across the greater West Yellowstone area was $3.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

300 Madison St, West Yellowstone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$3.44
$3.69
$4.14
$3.74
$3.74

Cenex

136 Canyon St, West Yellowstone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.74
$3.74

Exxon

215 N Canyon St, West Yellowstone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.74
$3.74

Mobil

11 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$3.49
$--
$--
$--
$3.79

Chevron

3 Canyon St, West Yellowstone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$3.69
$3.89
$4.15
$3.95
$3.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

West Yellowstone Digest

West Yellowstone, MT
With West Yellowstone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
West Yellowstone, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
#Yellowstone National Park#Gas Prices#Chevron#Sinclair
