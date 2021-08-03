Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccines for all US employees

CNN
CNN
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that all its U.S. employees will be required to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a news release on the Tyson Foods website, employees are expected to receive their vaccines by Nov. 1.

The company expects leadership to complete vaccinations by Sep. 24. Office employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 1.

Tyson Foods attributed its decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations to contagious virus variants and hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated individuals.

“We did not take this decision lightly,” the company said in a statement. “We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated – today, under half of our team members are. We take this step today because nothing is more important than our team members’ health and safety, and we thank them for the work they do, every day, to help us feed this country, and our world.”

Vaccinated employees will receive a $200 “thank you” from Tyson for keeping the company safe.

