Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Scooba
(SCOOBA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Scooba they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Scooba area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Scooba Junction at 17941 Us-45. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Scooba Junction at 17941 Us-45.
The average price across the greater Scooba area was $2.95, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.95
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
