Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scooba, MS

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Scooba

Posted by 
Scooba Digest
Scooba Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUsro_0bGKxU4x00

(SCOOBA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Scooba they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Scooba area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Scooba Junction at 17941 Us-45. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Scooba Junction at 17941 Us-45.

The average price across the greater Scooba area was $2.95, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Scooba Junction

17941 Us-45, Scooba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.95
$--
$2.95

Chevron

17837 Us-45, Scooba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Scooba Digest

Scooba Digest

Scooba, MS
23
Followers
159
Post
588
Views
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Scooba, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 717 San Bruno Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy