Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Scooba

(SCOOBA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Scooba they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Scooba area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Scooba Junction at 17941 Us-45. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Scooba Junction at 17941 Us-45.

The average price across the greater Scooba area was $2.95, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Scooba Junction 17941 Us-45, Scooba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 2.95

Chevron 17837 Us-45, Scooba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.