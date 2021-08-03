Cancel
Deadwood, SD

Price check: Diesel prices around Deadwood

Deadwood Daily
 3 days ago
(DEADWOOD, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Deadwood they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Deadwood area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Dakotamart Gas at 103 Glendale Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Dakotamart Gas at 103 Glendale Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dakotamart Gas

103 Glendale Dr, Lead
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.39
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Deadwood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

