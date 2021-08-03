Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Dubois

(DUBOIS, WY) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Dubois, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dubois area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 219 W Ramshorn Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 219 W Ramshorn St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.94

The average price across the greater Dubois area was $3.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 219 W Ramshorn St, Dubois

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.76 $ 3.86 $ -- $ 3.94

Sinclair 602 W Ramshorn St, Dubois

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ 4.24 $ 3.94

Exxon 1426 Warm Springs Dr, Dubois

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.95 $ 4.27 $ 3.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.