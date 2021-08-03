Cancel
Wells, NV

Survey of Wells diesel prices reveals $0.07 savings at cheapest station

Wells Voice
Wells Voice
 3 days ago
(WELLS, NV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.07 depending on where in Wells they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Wells area on Tuesday, found that Love's Travel Stop at 157 Us-93 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 145 Us-93 N, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop

157 Us-93 S, Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.01
$4.31
$4.61
$4.08
card
card$4.01
$4.31
$4.61
$4.08

Conoco

145 Us-93 N, Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.01
$4.26
$4.41
$4.09
card
card$4.01
$4.32
$4.47
$4.15

Sinclair

174 Us-93 N, Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.01
$4.36
$4.76
$4.09

Flying J

156 Us-93 S, Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.38
$4.61
$4.09
card
card$3.97
$4.36
$4.60
$4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wells Voice

Wells Voice

Wells, NV
