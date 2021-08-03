Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Rabun Gap

(RABUN GAP, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.12 depending on where in Rabun Gap they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rabun Gap area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 4548 Us-441had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Rabun Gap area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 4548 Us-441, Rabun Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Circle S 215 Us-441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Ingles 176 Us-441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 2.97

BP 110 Highway 441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 2.97

RaceTrac 401 Us 441 S, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 2.97

20 Penny 17 Us-441 S , Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.