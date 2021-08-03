Cancel
Rabun Gap, GA

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Rabun Gap

Posted by 
Rabun Gap Voice
 3 days ago
(RABUN GAP, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.12 depending on where in Rabun Gap they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rabun Gap area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 4548 Us-441had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Rabun Gap area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

4548 Us-441, Rabun Gap
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$2.97

Circle S

215 Us-441 N, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.97

Ingles

176 Us-441 N, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$2.97

BP

110 Highway 441 N, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.26
$3.66
$2.97

RaceTrac

401 Us 441 S, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.45
$2.97

20 Penny

17 Us-441 S , Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Rabun Gap, GA
ABOUT

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

