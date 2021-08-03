Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Rabun Gap
(RABUN GAP, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.12 depending on where in Rabun Gap they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Rabun Gap area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 4548 Us-441had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Rabun Gap area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.26
$3.66
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.45
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0