Atkins, VA

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Atkins

Atkins Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bGKx1oN00

(ATKINS, VA) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Atkins, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Atkins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Gas 'N Go at 910 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.21, listed at Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gas 'N Go

910 N Main St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

1450 N Main St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.68
$3.09

Valero

1083 Va-16, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.65
$3.09

Circle K

5522 Lee Hwy, Atkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.78
$3.21

Sunoco

7297 Lee Hwy, Rural Retreat
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.21
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.21

Exxon

7372 Lee Hwy, Rural Retreat
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Atkins Times

Atkins Times

Atkins, VA
