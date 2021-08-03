Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Atkins

(ATKINS, VA) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Atkins, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Atkins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Gas 'N Go at 910 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.21, listed at Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gas 'N Go 910 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1450 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.68 $ 3.09

Valero 1083 Va-16, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Circle K 5522 Lee Hwy, Atkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.78 $ 3.21

Sunoco 7297 Lee Hwy, Rural Retreat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.21 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.21

Exxon 7372 Lee Hwy, Rural Retreat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.