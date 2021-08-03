Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Atkins
(ATKINS, VA) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Atkins, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Atkins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Gas 'N Go at 910 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.21, listed at Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.68
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.78
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.21
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
