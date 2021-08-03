Freeman diesel price check shows where to save $0.02 per gallon

(FREEMAN, SD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.02 in the greater Freeman area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Freeman area went to Stern Oil at 27923 Us-81, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Casey's at 1206 E 6Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Stern Oil 27923 Us-81, Freeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Casey's 1206 E 6Th St, Freeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Cenex 601 S Us-81, Freeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.