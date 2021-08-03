Freeman diesel price check shows where to save $0.02 per gallon
(FREEMAN, SD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.02 in the greater Freeman area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Freeman area went to Stern Oil at 27923 Us-81, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Casey's at 1206 E 6Th St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
