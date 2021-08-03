Cancel
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hoyt Lakes

Posted by 
Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bGKwz4J00

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Hoyt Lakes, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hoyt Lakes area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 5495 Cr-100had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Holiday

5495 Cr-100, Aurora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.08
$3.35
$3.15

Edwards Oil

201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Hoyt Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.08
$3.35
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

