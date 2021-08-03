Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hoyt Lakes
(HOYT LAKES, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Hoyt Lakes, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hoyt Lakes area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 5495 Cr-100had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.08
$3.35
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.08
$3.35
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0