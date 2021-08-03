Diesel lookout: $0.22 savings at cheapest Plentywood station
(PLENTYWOOD, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Plentywood area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Plentywood area on Tuesday, found that Kum & Go at 211 E 1St Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 301 W 1St Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$--
$3.74
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.79
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
