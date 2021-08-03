Cancel
Lone Pine, CA

Lone Pine diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.50

Lone Pine News Watch
Lone Pine News Watch
 3 days ago
(LONE PINE, CA) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lone Pine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lone Pine area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at Mobil at 380 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1900 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

380 N Main St, Lone Pine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.75
$4.95
$5.15
$4.19

Chevron

1900 S Main St, Lone Pine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.89
$5.19
$5.29
$4.59
card
card$4.99
$5.29
$5.39
$4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lone Pine, CA
ABOUT

With Lone Pine News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

