Lone Pine diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.50

(LONE PINE, CA) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lone Pine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lone Pine area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at Mobil at 380 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1900 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 380 N Main St, Lone Pine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.75 $ 4.95 $ 5.15 $ 4.19

Chevron 1900 S Main St, Lone Pine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.89 $ 5.19 $ 5.29 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.99 $ 5.29 $ 5.39 $ 4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.