Lone Pine diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.50
(LONE PINE, CA) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lone Pine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lone Pine area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at Mobil at 380 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1900 S Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.75
$4.95
$5.15
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.89
$5.19
$5.29
$4.59
|card
card$4.99
$5.29
$5.39
$4.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0