Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seeley Lake, MT

Seeley Lake diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Seeley Lake News Flash
Seeley Lake News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FM9uk_0bGKwvXP00

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Seeley Lake, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Seeley Lake area went to Sinclair at 3072 Mount Hwy 83 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.51 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.51, at Sinclair at 3072 Mount Hwy 83 N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.51, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

3072 Mount Hwy 83 N, Seeley Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.51

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake, MT
11
Followers
188
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seeley Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Traffic
City
Seeley Lake, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area went to Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy