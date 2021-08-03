Semiconductor Surface States Enhance Wavelength Conversion
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 — Electrical engineers from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering have introduced a solution to enhance wavelength-conversion efficiency by exploring the phenomenon of semiconductor surface states. The work, which establishes a more efficient way of converting light from one wavelength to another, opens doors to improvements in the performance of imaging, sensing, and communication systems.www.photonics.com
