Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Panguitch

(PANGUITCH, UT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Panguitch they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Panguitch area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at Phillips 66 at 195 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 10 E Center St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 195 N Main St, Panguitch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.95

Silver Eagle 575 E Center St, Panguitch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.10 $ -- $ 3.95

Chevron 10 E Center St, Panguitch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 4.35 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.