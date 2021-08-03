Cancel
Panguitch, UT

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Panguitch

Panguitch Daily
Panguitch Daily
 3 days ago
(PANGUITCH, UT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Panguitch they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Panguitch area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at Phillips 66 at 195 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 10 E Center St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66

195 N Main St, Panguitch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.95

Silver Eagle

575 E Center St, Panguitch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.10
$--
$3.95

Chevron

10 E Center St, Panguitch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.98
$4.18
$4.35
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

