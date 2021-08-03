Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Meade stations charging $0.21 extra

(MEADE, KS) You could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on diesel in Meade, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Meade area on Tuesday, found that Co-op at 923 W Carthage Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's at 115 N Fowler St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Meade area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Co-op 923 W Carthage St, Meade

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Meade Auto/Truck Plaza 805 W Carthage St, Meade

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Love's 115 N Fowler St, Meade

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.