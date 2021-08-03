Cancel
Meade, KS

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Meade stations charging $0.21 extra

Posted by 
Meade Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yL54_0bGKwmq600

(MEADE, KS) You could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on diesel in Meade, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Meade area on Tuesday, found that Co-op at 923 W Carthage Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's at 115 N Fowler St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Meade area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Co-op

923 W Carthage St, Meade
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.08

Meade Auto/Truck Plaza

805 W Carthage St, Meade
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

Love's

115 N Fowler St, Meade
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Meade Times

Meade, KS
ABOUT

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

