Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Fanless Embedded System

Photonics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EAC-2000 series fanless embedded system from Vecow Co. Ltd. features NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX modules to deploy artificial intelligence, vision, and industrial applications. The computer comes with up to four Fakra-Z connectors to connect GMSL cameras, as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports, two of which support PoE+, take...

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embedded System#Nvidia Jetson#Vecow Co Ltd#Nvidia#Fakra#Gmsl#Gigabit Ethernet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Technologyarxiv.org

Real-Time Activity Recognition and Intention Recognition Using a Vision-based Embedded System

With the rapid increase in digital technologies, most fields of study include recognition of human activity and intention recognition, which are important in smart environments. In this research, we introduce a real-time activity recognition to recognize people's intentions to pass or not pass a door. This system, if applied in elevators and automatic doors will save energy and increase efficiency. For this study, data preparation is applied to combine the spatial and temporal features with the help of digital image processing principles. Nevertheless, unlike previous studies, only one AlexNet neural network is used instead of two-stream convolutional neural networks. Our embedded system was implemented with an accuracy of 98.78% on our Intention Recognition dataset. We also examined our data representation approach on other datasets, including HMDB-51, KTH, and Weizmann, and obtained accuracy of 78.48%, 97.95%, and 100%, respectively. The image recognition and neural network models were simulated and implemented using Xilinx simulators for ZCU102 board. The operating frequency of this embedded system is 333 MHz, and it works in real-time with 120 frames per second (fps).
Computersarxiv.org

Subsequent embedding in image steganalysis: Theoretical framework and practical applications

Steganalysis is a collection of techniques used to detect whether secret information is embedded in a carrier using steganography. Most of the existing steganalytic methods are based on machine learning, which typically requires training a classifier with "laboratory" data. However, applying machine-learning classification to a new source of data is challenging, since there is typically a mismatch between the training and the testing sets. In addition, other sources of uncertainty affect the steganlytic process, including the mismatch between the targeted and the true steganographic algorithms, unknown parameters -- such as the message length -- and even having a mixture of several algorithms and parameters, which would constitute a realistic scenario. This paper presents subsequent embedding as a valuable strategy that can be incorporated into modern steganalysis. Although this solution has been applied in previous works, a theoretical basis for this strategy was missing. Here, we cover this research gap by introducing the "directionality" property of features with respect to data embedding. Once this strategy is sustained by a consistent theoretical framework, new practical applications are also described and tested against standard steganography, moving steganalysis closer to real-world conditions.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Training Text Embeddings using Siamese Network

I’ve been working on a problem at work and thought of writing a blog on the same to share my learnings and experiences which might prove useful for others. Problem Statement: There are lots of databases (of various clients) with multiple tables. Each table having multiple columns. These columns have to be tagged with specific labels. The labels are generated from a rule engine that accounts for column values and names for predicting the labels.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

Stealth Releases New Rugged Fanless Mini PC

Stealth, an Elbit Systems of America company and provider of industrial computer and peripherals market, has released a new rugged fanless mini PC that features Intel’s 8th Generation Celeron, Core i3, i5 and i7 processors. The LPC-915 fanless mini PC is capable of supporting operations in a broad range of temperatures and is packed with robust capabilities, all while remaining quiet, clean, and reliable.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Voice-control of embedded vision AI for IoT and the edge

Renesas is developing voice-controlled AI for contactless image processing in IoT and edge systems, giving self-checkout machines, security cameras, video conference systems and smart appliances such as robotic cleaners as example applications. To do this, it has teamed up with Californian deep learning chip company Syntiant, and is combining Renesas’...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Taking the TensorBoard Embedding Projector to the Next Level

TensorBoard Projector allows to graphically represent low-dimensional embeddings. Here I show you how, instead of displaying a point, you can render the image to which the embedding refers. The TensorBoard embedding projector is a very powerful tool in data analysis, specifically for interpreting and visualizing low-dimensional embeddings. In order to...
Softwarevmware.com

Adding vCenter 7.1 embedded to a new Windows Active Directory

I just face a condition in my company. We have a vCenter7.1 embedded that is already joined to a Windows Active Directory. Our Company has installed a new domain and we need to join our vCenter to the new AD. 1- are we able to detach vCenter from lagacy domain...
Softwarearxiv.org

Developing a Compressed Object Detection Model based on YOLOv4 for Deployment on Embedded GPU Platform of Autonomous System

Latest CNN-based object detection models are quite accurate but require a high-performance GPU to run in real-time. They still are heavy in terms of memory size and speed for an embedded system with limited memory space. Since the object detection for autonomous system is run on an embedded processor, it is preferable to compress the detection network as light as possible while preserving the detection accuracy. There are several popular lightweight detection models but their accuracy is too low for safe driving applications. Therefore, this paper proposes a new object detection model, referred as YOffleNet, which is compressed at a high ratio while minimizing the accuracy loss for real-time and safe driving application on an autonomous system. The backbone network architecture is based on YOLOv4, but we could compress the network greatly by replacing the high-calculation-load CSP DenseNet with the lighter modules of ShuffleNet. Experiments with KITTI dataset showed that the proposed YOffleNet is compressed by 4.7 times than the YOLOv4-s that could achieve as fast as 46 FPS on an embedded GPU system(NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier). Compared to the high compression ratio, the accuracy is reduced slightly to 85.8% mAP, that is only 2.6% lower than YOLOv4-s. Thus, the proposed network showed a high potential to be deployed on the embedded system of the autonomous system for the real-time and accurate object detection applications.
Computerscnx-software.com

Upcoming events about RISC-V, RT-Thread IoT OS, and Embedded Linux

Three events about open/open-source technologies have been recently announced with namely the RT-Thread IoT OS Tech Conference, the jointly organized Open Source Summit and Embedded Linux Conference 2021, and the 2021 RISC-V Summit. Let’s have a quick look at what each will have to offer with the list in chronological order.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Embedded Intelligent Systems Market Rewriting It's Growth Cycle | Enea, Atmel, Mindtree

The latest independent research document on Global Embedded Intelligent Systems examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Embedded Intelligent Systems study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Embedded Intelligent Systems market report advocates analysis of Renesas Electronics, Intel, Infineon, Express Logic, Samsung Electronics, ARM, Green Hills Software, Enea, Atmel, Mindtree, NXP Semiconductors, DFKI, Mentor Graphics, Advanced Micro Devices, Ciena, Advantech, Texas Instruments & NXP Semiconductors.
Computersgetmarketreport.com

Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for IoT market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for IoT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
EngineeringAviation Week

Research Targets Embedded Fan Blade Sensor Manufacturing

LYON, France—Research laboratories in Europe have joined forces to improve the technology readiness level (TRL) for sensors embedded in fan blades, aiming at making them useful during the engine’s entire lifecycle, from manufacturing to service and dismantling. While some of the technologies—such as... Subscription Required. Research Targets Embedded Fan Blade...
Computersarxiv.org

Hyperparameter-free and Explainable Whole Graph Embedding

Many real-world complex systems can be described as graphs. For a large-scale graph with low sparsity, a node's adjacency vector is a long and sparse representation, limiting the practical utilization of existing machine learning methods on nodal features. In practice, graph embedding (graph representation learning) attempts to learn a lower-dimensional representation vector for each node or the whole graph while maintaining the most basic information of graph. Since various machine learning methods can efficiently process lower-dimensional vectors, graph embedding has recently attracted a lot of attention. However, most node embedding or whole graph embedding methods suffer from the problem of having more sophisticated methodology, hyperparameter optimization, and low explainability. This paper proposes a hyperparameter-free, extensible, and explainable whole graph embedding method, combining the DHC (Degree, H-index and Coreness) theorem and Shannon Entropy (E), abbreviated as DHC-E. The new whole graph embedding scheme can obtain a trade-off between the simplicity and the quality under some supervised classification learning tasks, using molecular, social, and brain networks. In addition, the proposed approach has a good performance in lower-dimensional graph visualization. The new methodology is overall simple, hyperparameter-free, extensible, and explainable for whole graph embedding with promising potential for exploring graph classification, prediction, and lower-dimensional graph visualization.
Technologyarxiv.org

HTTP2vec: Embedding of HTTP Requests for Detection of Anomalous Traffic

Hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) is one of the most widely used protocols on the Internet. As a consequence, most attacks (i.e., SQL injection, XSS) use HTTP as the transport mechanism. Therefore, it is crucial to develop an intelligent solution that would allow to effectively detect and filter out anomalies in HTTP traffic. Currently, most of the anomaly detection systems are either rule-based or trained using manually selected features. We propose utilizing modern unsupervised language representation model for embedding HTTP requests and then using it to classify anomalies in the traffic. The solution is motivated by methods used in Natural Language Processing (NLP) such as Doc2Vec which could potentially capture the true understanding of HTTP messages, and therefore improve the efficiency of Intrusion Detection System. In our work, we not only aim at generating a suitable embedding space, but also at the interpretability of the proposed model. We decided to use the current state-of-the-art RoBERTa, which, as far as we know, has never been used in a similar problem. To verify how the solution would work in real word conditions, we train the model using only legitimate traffic. We also try to explain the results based on clusters that occur in the vectorized requests space and a simple logistic regression classifier. We compared our approach with the similar, previously proposed methods. We evaluate the feasibility of our method on three different datasets: CSIC2010, CSE-CIC-IDS2018 and one that we prepared ourselves. The results we show are comparable to others or better, and most importantly - interpretable.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Similarity Measure of Histopathology Images by Deep Embeddings

Histopathology digital scans are large-size images that contain valuable information at the pixel level. Content-based comparison of these images is a challenging task. This study proposes a content-based similarity measure for high-resolution gigapixel histopathology images. The proposed similarity measure is an expansion of cosine vector similarity to a matrix. Each image is divided into same-size patches with a meaningful amount of information (i.e., contained enough tissue). The similarity is measured by the extraction of patch-level deep embeddings of the last pooling layer of a pre-trained deep model at four different magnification levels, namely, 1x, 2.5x, 5x, and 10x magnifications. In addition, for faster measurement, embedding reduction is investigated. Finally, to assess the proposed method, an image search method is implemented. Results show that the similarity measure represents the slide labels with a maximum accuracy of 93.18\% for top-5 search at 5x magnification.
Softwareitechpost.com

Five Top Features to Consider When Selecting Embedded Design Software

No matter what industry you are in, the competition is strong. If you are an embedded software developer means you are most probably under pressure, not only of getting the job done faster than ever before but more effectively as well. To get it done faster and effectively, you need to have higher performance and fewer bugs. This ability is often a function of embedded software design tools you use.
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient Deep Feature Calibration for Cross-Modal Joint Embedding Learning

This paper introduces a two-phase deep feature calibration framework for efficient learning of semantics enhanced text-image cross-modal joint embedding, which clearly separates the deep feature calibration in data preprocessing from training the joint embedding model. We use the Recipe1M dataset for the technical description and empirical validation. In preprocessing, we perform deep feature calibration by combining deep feature engineering with semantic context features derived from raw text-image input data. We leverage LSTM to identify key terms, NLP methods to produce ranking scores for key terms before generating the key term feature. We leverage wideResNet50 to extract and encode the image category semantics to help semantic alignment of the learned recipe and image embeddings in the joint latent space. In joint embedding learning, we perform deep feature calibration by optimizing the batch-hard triplet loss function with soft-margin and double negative sampling, also utilizing the category-based alignment loss and discriminator-based alignment loss. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our SEJE approach with the deep feature calibration significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art approaches.
Computersarxiv.org

Incorporating Learnt Local and Global Embeddings into Monocular Visual SLAM

Traditional approaches for Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (VSLAM) rely on low-level vision information for state estimation, such as handcrafted local features or the image gradient. While significant progress has been made through this track, under more challenging configuration for monocular VSLAM, e.g., varying illumination, the performance of state-of-the-art systems generally degrades. As a consequence, robustness and accuracy for monocular VSLAM are still widely concerned. This paper presents a monocular VSLAM system that fully exploits learnt features for better state estimation. The proposed system leverages both learnt local features and global embeddings at different modules of the system: direct camera pose estimation, inter-frame feature association, and loop closure detection. With a probabilistic explanation of keypoint prediction, we formulate the camera pose tracking in a direct manner and parameterize local features with uncertainty taken into account. To alleviate the quantization effect, we adapt the mapping module to generate 3D landmarks better to guarantee the system's robustness. Detecting temporal loop closure via deep global embeddings further improves the robustness and accuracy of the proposed system. The proposed system is extensively evaluated on public datasets (Tsukuba, EuRoC, and KITTI), and compared against the state-of-the-art methods. The competitive performance of camera pose estimation confirms the effectiveness of our method.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ASUS PN41 Jasper Lake fanless mini PC now available for £270

The ASUS PN41 fanless mini PC equipped with 4GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM, 128GB PCIe G3x4 M.2 SSD and powered by an Intel Celeron N5100 equipped with a fanless cooling system is now available to purchase priced at £270. The ASUS mini PC processor supports by Intel UHD Graphics and the configurable port offers option of VGA, DisplayPort, COM or LAN connectivity, making it ideal for a variety of monitor types or legacy devices.
SoftwareCSO

Serious flaws in widespread embedded TCP/IP stack endanger industrial control devices

Embedded devices, especially those designed for industrial automation that have long shelf lives, are known to use a mixture of in-house and third-party code that was created at a time when software vulnerabilities were not as well understood as today. Critical flaws found in proprietary components that hardware vendors have widely used for years have far-reaching implications. Patching is not always an option.

Comments / 0

Community Policy